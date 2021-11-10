VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of VEREIT worth $63,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

