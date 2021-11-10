Oppenheimer Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of DNLI opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.43 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.