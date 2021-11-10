Chatham Lodging Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a P/E ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

