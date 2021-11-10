B. Riley Comments on Verso Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verso by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

