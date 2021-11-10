Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

