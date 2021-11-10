$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

