Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.59. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of CHH opened at $151.05 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $3,005,337. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.