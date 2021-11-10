Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $22.10

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $20.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 30,770 shares traded.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.