HC Wainwright Increases Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $36.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of KRON opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $966.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

