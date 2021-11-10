Credit Suisse Group Raises Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target to $53.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

INBX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

INBX opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.31. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth about $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

