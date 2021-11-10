Credit Suisse Group Raises Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target to $53.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.
INBX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
INBX opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.31. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth about $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
