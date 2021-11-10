Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective dropped by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

