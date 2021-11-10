Bank of America Corp DE Has $66.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $66,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.