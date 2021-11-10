UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 303,782 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Paramount Group worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paramount Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

