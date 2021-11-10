Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 214.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

