Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Discovery were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

