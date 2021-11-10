Bank of America Corp DE Buys 348,031 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

