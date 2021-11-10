BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $14.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

