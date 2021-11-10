Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.99

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $131.19, with a volume of 6369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

