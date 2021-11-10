Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.45

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.45 and last traded at C$33.01, with a volume of 1929171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a market cap of C$47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

