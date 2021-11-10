Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.37

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.37 and last traded at $200.37, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

