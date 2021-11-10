Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires 121 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Gay Collins acquired 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £561.44 ($733.52).

JGGI stock opened at GBX 466.47 ($6.09) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 370.18 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £729.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

