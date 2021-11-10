Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.62

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 2212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,281,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

