MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $16.05. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 5,134 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

