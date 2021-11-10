Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tricida stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.43% of Tricida worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

