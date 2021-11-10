ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of ITT opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

