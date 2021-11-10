Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $648,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

