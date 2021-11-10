Analysts Set Expectations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.