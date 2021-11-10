Avery Dennison Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $145.35 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

