DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

