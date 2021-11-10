UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $278.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.98 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

