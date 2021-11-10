UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $271,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $583,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

