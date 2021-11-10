UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 167.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $170.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,814 shares of company stock worth $3,625,757 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

