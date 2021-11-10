UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 541,034 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,485,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

