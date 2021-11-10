Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $8,295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 117,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $30.50.

