43 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
RH opened at $652.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $366.93 and a twelve month high of $744.56.
RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
