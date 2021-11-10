43 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $652.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $366.93 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.