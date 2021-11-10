Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,215,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

