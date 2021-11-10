iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $156,156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $283.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.06.

