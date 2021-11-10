Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTN opened at GBX 99.57 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market cap of £545.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

