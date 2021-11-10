Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.04% 101.23% 6.01% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $27.21, indicating a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.23 $850.20 million $1.13 29.88 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

