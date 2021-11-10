Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zynga updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.09.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

