PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $2,152,787. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

