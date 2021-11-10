Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

