Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
