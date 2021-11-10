The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

NYSE:GRC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.