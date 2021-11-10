Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.