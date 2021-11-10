Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

