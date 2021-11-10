-$0.36 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.33). Eargo reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million.

EAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth $115,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. Eargo has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

