Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.