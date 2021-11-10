Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Hold

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

