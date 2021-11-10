Cintas Co. (CTAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Cintas has increased its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.95 on Wednesday. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.